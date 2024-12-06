Oklahoma saw a historic high in tornadoes this year as weather patterns change
The National Weather Service said a transition from El Niño to a neutral phase likely created conditions for more storms.
Tornadoes swept through Oklahoma this year at a record-breaking number of 147. Last month alone saw at least 30, breaking 1958’s November historic record of 12.
Abnormal weather patterns contributed to the storms and tornadoes, said Max Ungar, a meteorologist with The National Weather Service in Norman.
“We had a really unusual setup there in early November, which is when a lot of this activity occurred, beginning in the late evening, pre-dawn hours of the third of November through the fourth,” he said.
High moisture levels in Oklahoma from the Gulf of Mexico, where waters are abnormally warm, led to what the weather service calls “instability,” linked to more storms and tornadoes. Scientists say warmer air temperatures also contribute to more water vapor.
At least 11 people in Oklahoma were injured from the Nov. 3 tornadoes, and thousands were without power. Reports show 50 homes were destroyed during the storm.
Ungar said it’s unlikely this month will push 2024’s number of tornadoes ahead of 2019 as short-term forecasts show cool and dry weather. On average, Oklahoma sees one tornado a year in December.
Still, Ungar said, “It's not out of the realm of possibility.”
