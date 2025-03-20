Spring arrives in Oklahoma with a warm and dry outlook
A new report from the National Weather Service’s (NWS) Climate Prediction Center analyzes data showing drought likelihood and temperature projections for this spring.
Moderate to exceptional drought conditions exist across more than 40% of the country, including in parts of Oklahoma. According to the NWS, drought will likely persist in western Oklahoma and further develop in central and southwest parts of the state. A northern point along the Missouri border could also see the dry conditions persist.
Although Oklahoma experienced some days of extreme cold during the winter season, spring will likely see above-average temperatures in the state and much of the U.S. Some of the cold weather could be attributed to the arrival of La Niña, one part of the El Niño/Southern Oscillation, which alters weather patterns globally and is driven by sea surface temperatures.
The federal scientists expect neutral conditions to develop by the end of April.
“La Nina’s influence on the Spring Outlook is limited as it weakens entering the spring months,” said Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Operational Prediction Branch of the Climate Prediction Center. “Other factors such as soil conditions and shorter-term climate patterns are more evident and influential when a strong ENSO signal is not present.”
Spring’s leaf-out in Oklahoma this year arrived later than expected, according to a nationwide research project.
Data from the National Phenology Network’s Status of Spring project show most of the state welcomed its first leaves several days behind schedule. The analysis, which uses long-term averages based on the period from 1991 to 2020, shows most of the state’s foliage didn’t return until March.
