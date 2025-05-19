© 2025 KGOU
Widespread severe storms, tornadoes possible Monday across Oklahoma

KGOU | By Nyk Daniels
Published May 19, 2025 at 5:59 AM CDT
National Weather Service

Oklahomans are bracing for another round of severe weather Monday.

The National Weather Service in Norman says widespread severe weather is likely later this afternoon and into the evening hours.

All hazards will be possible, including large hail up to softball size, significant damaging winds and tornadoes—some of which may be strong.

National Weather Service

The Weather Service encourages Oklahomans to have plan, stay plugged in to the weather and have multiple ways to receive a weather warning.

If situation warrants, KGOU will interrupt regular programming to simulcast severe weather coverage from our weather partner, KOCO 5.
