Winter storm arrives in Oklahoma

Temperatures plummeted below freezing Friday as residents across the state waited for multiple inches of snow or a wintry mix.

As the day inched on, the chance of ice lowered while snow expectations rose.

Friday afternoon, National Weather Service officials said there remains a high chance of more than 6 inches of snow across at least the northern half of the state. Snowfall totals are expected to be lower in Southern Oklahoma, with significant sleet buildup. Ice from freezing rain is expected to be less than .15 of an inch.

Sleet started to pepper parts of southern Oklahoma Friday afternoon and entered into the Oklahoma City metro that evening. At that point, no major power outages were reported in the state.

Officials are continuing to urge people to stay inside and not to travel until weather conditions improve. National Weather Service officials said if people must go outside, they should layer up.

"Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat," according to the service. "Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will keep you from losing your body heat."

Because of the prolonged cold temperatures, Oklahoma weather experts say there won't be much thawing taking place.

Oklahoma ramps up storm preparation, readies response

While Arctic winds rushed in, officials across the state prepared for the incoming storm.

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols declared an emergency ahead of the storm, which allows the city to start its Emergency Operations Plan, according to a press release. The plan directs the city to track emergency-related expenses and allows it to enter certain contracts if they are needed.

On a state level, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority have been pre-treating roads, turnpikes, bridges and overpasses, and have dozens of trucks ready.

"We're coordinating closely with our partners and making sure everyone has the resources needed to get through it safely," Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a press release. "I'm thankful for the men and women working around the clock."

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management (OEM) increased staff at the State Emergency Operations Center. At the request of the OEM, Stitt authorized the deployment of Oklahoma National Guard Stranded Motorists Assistance and Recovery Teams.

Service members are being dispatched to Woodward, Weatherford, Ardmore, Vinita, Tulsa, Oklahoma and Durant to help the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Maj. Gen. Thomas Mancino, adjunct general for the state, said the safety of their fellow Oklahomans is the top priority and the National Guard provides necessary skills to reach stranded people.

"This mission is a perfect example of how the Oklahoma National Guard partners with other state agencies to protect our neighbors when they need it most," Mancino said in a press release .

Today, Attorney General Gentner Drummond also announced his office will monitor the natural gas supply and marketing activity to make sure customers are protected from possible price tinkering or unfair practices.

In a press release, Drummond asks public utilities to notify his office if natural gas marketers don't meet their obligations or participate in potential illicit conduct.

"It is critical that Oklahomans are not exploited, especially during extreme weather events," Drummond said. "While energy markets can experience volatility during periods of severe cold, those conditions do not excuse predatory behavior or violations of contractual obligations. Ratepayers deserve fair and transparent costs that reflect legitimate market conditions."

Drummond is pursuing litigation and investigative efforts related to natural gas pricing during Winter Storm Uri three years ago. He said the office is dedicated to preventing a repeat of the marketing abuses that helped lead to high energy costs during the 2021 storm.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is hosting a daily call with utility providers to coordinate response efforts.

This story will be updated as the situation changes.