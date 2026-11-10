National Weather Service plans to launch severe weather warning system late 2027

The National Weather Service is fine-tuning an advanced severe weather warning system slated to launch by late 2027 or 2028.

Threats-In-Motion (TIM) are thunderstorm and tornado warnings that continuously update as a storm progresses. It is the first stage of a next-generation forecast framework called Forecasting A Continuum of Environmental Threats, or FACETs.

National Weather Service Tulsa Meteorologist-in-Charge Steve Piltz said the new system includes automated updates that can give those experiencing severe weather more consistent information. Current systems generally give a 12-to-15-minute lead time, but TIM could increase that figure.

"Automated scripts will then move the warning forward, so essentially the warning will advance at about the speed of the storm," Piltz said.

Though the system has been in development for several years, Piltz said there are still questions to be answered regarding Wireless Emergency Alerts and ensuring warnings aren't repeated for the same areas or cleared at the wrong time.

"I think it's really focused at helping the folks in the warning area, but there's still I think questions to be answered, there's still technical things," Piltz said.

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