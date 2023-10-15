Photos: Scenes from the Israel-Hamas War

Updated October 21, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

On Saturday morning, twenty trucks of humanitarian aid crossed into Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border. The trucks were carrying medicine, medical supplies and food.

As the trucks made their way through, hundreds of foreign nationals gathered at the Gaza side, hoping to escape the violence that has beset the Palestinian territory. But by the afternoon, it had become clear that no one would be allowed to leave for now.

We will continue to update this report as the situation evolves.

Sat., Oct. 21:

/ Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images / Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 21: A young boy looks on as people check the rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli bombardment in Rafah.

/ Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images / Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 21: In this aerial view, a convoy of lorries carrying humanitarian aid enters the Gaza Strip from Egypt crossing through the Rafah border.

Mahmoud Khaled / Getty Images / Getty Images Sat., Oct. 21: Volunteers and NGO staff celebrate after unloading aid supplies and returning to the Egyptian side of border.

/ Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images / Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images Sat., Oct. 21: A worker organizes food aid after a convoy of trucks entered the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing shared with Egypt.

Abed Khaled / AP / AP Sat., Oct. 21: Palestinians gather over the remains of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City.

Fri., Oct. 20:

/ Abed Zagout/Anadolu via Getty Images / Abed Zagout/Anadolu via Getty Images Fri., Oct. 20: A view of destroyed Al Amin Muhammad Mosque hit by Israeli airstrike, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

Mahmoud Khaled / Getty Images / Getty Images Fri., Oct. 20: Volunteers and NGOs staff protest at the Rafah border crossing in North Sinai, Egypt.

/ Sayed Hassan/picture alliance via Getty Images / Sayed Hassan/picture alliance via Getty Images Fri., Oct. 20: Aid convoy trucks loaded with supplies wait in front of the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip.

/ Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images / Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images Fri., Oct. 20: Citizens try to pump clean water from a 'well' in Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.

/ Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images / Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images Fri., Oct. 20: Displaced people gather for the Friday noon prayers in the yard of a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) school in Khan Yunis.

Ali Mahmoud / AP / AP Fri., Oct. 20: Palestinians walk by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the outskirts of Gaza City.

Ali Mahmoud / AP / AP Fri., Oct. 20: Palestinian boy walks by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the outskirts of Gaza City.

Petros Giannakouris / AP / AP Fri., Oct. 20: An Israeli woman looks at photos of missing Israelis missing held captive in Gaza, displayed on a wall in Tel Aviv.

Ohad Zwigenberg / AP / AP Fri., Oct. 20: Israeli soldiers patrolling next to the communities near the Israeli-Gaza border, southern Israel.

Thu., Oct. 19:

/ Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images / Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images Thu., Oct. 19: A smoke plume erupts during Israeli bombardment in Rafah, a city in the southern Gaza Strip.

/ Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images / Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images Thu., Oct. 19: People dig and search through the rubble of a destroyed building following Israeli bombardment in Rafah, a city in the southern Gaza Strip.

/ Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images / Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images Thu., Oct. 19: A woman reacts as she stands in a heavily damaged house following Israeli bombardment in Rafah, a city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Fatima Shbair / AP / AP Thu., Oct. 19: Palestinians evacuate wounded from a building destroyed in Israeli bombardment in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip.

/ Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images / Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images Thu., Oct. 19: Members of the Palestinian civil defense look for survivors in the rubble of a building hit during Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis.

/ Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu via Getty Images / Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu via Getty Images Thu., Oct. 19: People attend the funeral ceremony of Palestinians who were killed in Israeli airstrikes in Khan Yunis.

/ Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images / Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images Thu., Oct. 19: Tents for Palestinians seeking refuge are set up on the grounds of a United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) centre in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Mahmoud Khaled / Getty Images / Getty Images Thu., Oct. 19: Volunteers and NGO staff camp in front of the Rafah border as they wait to deliver aid supplies to Gaza.

Wed., Oct. 18:

/ Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images Wed., Oct. 18: Palestinians gather at a site of Israeli strikes on houses in Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

/ Belal Khaled/Anadolu via Getty Images / Belal Khaled/Anadolu via Getty Images Wed., Oct. 18: Palestinians carry usable items from the heavily damaged Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital building after bombing in Gaza City.

Abed Khaled / AP / AP Wed., Oct. 18: A Palestinian man carries an elderly woman past the site of a deadly explosion at al-Ahli hospital, in Gaza City.

Abed Khaled / AP / AP Wed., Oct. 18: Palestinians check the place of the explosion at al-Ahli hospital, in Gaza City.

Abed Khaled / AP / AP Wed., Oct. 18: Palestinians inspect the damage in a church people were using as a shelter, at al-Ahli hospital, in Gaza City.

Abed Khaled / AP / AP Wed., Oct. 18: A Palestinian girl carries a blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at al-Ahli hospital, in Gaza City.

/ Issam Rimawi/Anadolu via Getty Images / Issam Rimawi/Anadolu via Getty Images Wed., Oct. 18: People attend the funeral of Palestinian Ahmed Muyin al-Rimawi, killed during the demonstration against Israeli attacks on Gaza in Nabi Salih town, in Beit Rima town of Ramallah, West Bank.

Ahmad Hasaballah / Getty Images / Getty Images Wed., Oct. 18: A Palestinian emergency worker rests while searching for victims in buildings destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip.

Ahmad Hasaballah / Getty Images / Getty Images Wed., Oct. 18: Palestinian emergency services and local citizens carry a victim of Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip.

/ Hazem Bader/AFP via Getty Images / Hazem Bader/AFP via Getty Images Wed., Oct. 18: A Palestinian demonstrator kicks a flaming tyre towards Iraeli security forces (not pictured) in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

Tue., Oct. 17:

/ Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu via Getty Images / Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu via Getty Images Tue., Oct. 17: Civil defense members and residents conduct search and rescue operation amid rubble and destroyed buildings in Khan Yunis, Gaza.

Abed Khaled / AP / AP Tues., Oct. 17: Palestinians wounded at Ahli Arab hospital sit on the floor at al-Shifa hospital, in Gaza City, central Gaza Strip.

/ Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images / Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images Tue., Oct. 17: Palestinian rescuers arrive at the scene after an Israeli strike in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

/ Ashraf Amra/Anadolu via Getty Images / Ashraf Amra/Anadolu via Getty Images Tue., Oct. 17: Civil defense teams and residents launch a search and rescue operation around the house of the Mukayyed family that was destroyed after Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip.

/ Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images / Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images Tue., Oct. 17: Palestinians remove a body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli strike in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Ahmad Hasaballah / Getty Images / Getty Images Tue., Oct. 17: Palestinian emergency services and local citizens search for victims in buildings destroyed during Israeli raids in the southern Gaza Strip.

Fatima Shbair / AP / AP Tue., Oct. 17: Palestinians look for survivors in a building destroyed in Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee camp in Gaza Strip.

Fatima Shbair / AP / AP Tue., Oct. 17: A Palestinian sist outside his building destroyed in Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee camp in Gaza Strip.

/ Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images / Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images Tue., Oct. 17: Palestinians inspect the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike on the Rafah refugee camp, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Amir Levy / Getty Images / Getty Images Tue., Oct. 17: Family, and friends of Yuval Solomon, who was murdered in Kfar Aaz, in Hamas' attack on the Kibbutz, mourn during his funeral in Shefayim, Israel..

/ Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images / Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images Tue., Oct. 17: Palestinians boys sit next to a destroyed building after an Israeli strike in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

/ Ashraf Amra/Anadolu via Getty Images / Ashraf Amra/Anadolu via Getty Images Tue. Oct. 17: People prepare the graves to bury the dead bodies of Palestinians in Dair Al-Balah, Gaza.

Mon., Oct. 16:

Ahmad Hasaballah / Getty Images / Getty Images Mon., Oct. 16: A man cries because his home was bombed during Israeli raids in Khan Yunis, Gaza.

Tsafrir Abayov / AP / AP Mon., Oct. 16: Relatives of Naor Hassidim mourn around his grave during his funeral in Ashdod, Israel.

Hatem Ali / AP / AP Mon., Oct. 16: Palestinians clear the rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in the Rafah border, Gaza Strip.

/ Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images / Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images Mon., Oct. 16: Palestinians dig in the rubble of a collapsed building searching for people following an Israeli airstrike in Rafah.

Fatima Shbair / AP / AP Mon., Oct. 16: Palestinians look fro survivors after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip.

Fatima Shbair / AP / AP Mon., Oct. 16: Palestinians take shelter from the Israeli bombardment at a school in Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip.

/ Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images / Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images Mon., Oct. 16: Palestinians pull on cloth to release a person stuck under the rubble of a collapsed building following an Israeli airstrike in Rafah.

Fatima Shbair / AP / AP Mon., Oct. 16: Palestinians wait to cross into Egypt at the Rafah border crossing in the Gaza Strip.

/ Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images / Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images Mon., Oct. 16: Smoke rises as Israeli attacks continue during the 10th day of clashes near the Gaza border in Sderot, Israel.

Sun., Oct. 15:

Hussein Malla / AP / AP Sun. Oct. 15: A shell from Israeli artillery explodes over a house in al-Bustan, a Lebanese border village with Israel, south Lebanon.

Adel Hana / AP / AP Sun., Oct. 15: A Palestinian woman reacts next to people wounded in an Israeli airstrike, at al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip.

Francisco Seco / AP / AP Sun., Oct. 15: A man mourns during the funeral of Antonio Macias, killed by Hamas militants while attending a music festival in southern Israel, at Pardes Haim cemetery in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Hasan Islayeh / AP / AP Sun., Oct. 15: Palestinians stand by the rubble of a building destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in Deir el-Balah Gaza Strip.

Ariel Schalit / AP / AP Sun., Oct. 15: Israeli police extinguish a fire at a site struck by a rocket from the Gaza Strip, in the town of Sderot, southern Israel.

Ariel Schalit / AP / AP Sun., Oct. 15: Israelis carry their belongings as they evacuate from the southern Israeli town of Sderot, located near the border with the Gaza Strip.

Fatima Shbair / AP / AP Sun., Oct. 15: A crowd of Palestinians presses up against a bakery to buy bread in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip.

Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times/Getty Images / Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Sun., Oct. 15: Alexander Lenskiy, 38, center, take shelter on the ground with the rest of his family and other travelers as the air raid sirens sound all over Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel

Menahem Kahana / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Sun., Oct. 15: A convoy of Israeli military vehicles drives down a road at an undisclosed location on the border with the Gaza Strip.

Mohammed Abed / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Sun., Oct. 15: A child walks away with belongings salvaged from the rubble of a building hit in an Israeli strike on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Francisco Seco / AP / AP Sun., Oct. 15: Antonio Macías' mother cries over her son's body, covered with the Israeli flag, at Pardes Haim cemetery in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Mohammed Faeq / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Sun., Oct .15: A man reacts as he watches rescuers and civilians remove the rubble of a home destroyed following an Israeli attack on the town of Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

Aris Messinis / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Sun., Oct. 15: Israeli soldiers patrol in armoured personnel carriers at an undisclosed position in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon.

Mustafa Hassona / Anadolu Agency/Getty Images / Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Sun., Oct. 15: Palestinians line up in front of a bakery to buy bread after Israel restricts the area of basic services such as water, electricity, and food in Khan Yunis, Gaza.

Ohad Zwigenberg / AP / AP Sun., Oct 15: An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in a position near the Israel-Gaza border.

Ashraf Amra / Anadolu Agency/Getty Images / Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Sun., Oct. 15: Palestinians take shelter in a UN school as Israeli attacks on Gaza continue on the 9th day, in Deir al Balah, Gaza.

Sat., Oct. 14:

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Aris Messinis / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images Sat., Oct. 14: A fireball erupts during Israeli bombardment in the northern Gaza Strip.

Hatem Ali / AP / AP Sat., Oct. 14: Palestinian children look at the building of the Zanon family, destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, Gaza Strip.

Tsafrir Abayov / AP / AP Sat., Oct. 14: Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel.