© 2024 KGOU
Oklahoma sunset
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hamas has accepted a cease-fire deal proposed by Egypt and Qatar

By Vincent Ni,
Lauren Frayer
Published May 6, 2024 at 12:42 PM CDT
Makeshift tents for displaced Palestinians at a temporary camp in Rafah, southern Gaza, on May 3.
Ahmad
/
Bloomberg/Getty Images
Makeshift tents for displaced Palestinians at a temporary camp in Rafah, southern Gaza, on May 3.

TEL AVIV, Israel — Hamas has accepted a proposal from Egypt and Qatar for a cease-fire in its seven-month war with Israel, the Palestinian group said in a statement Monday.

The announcement came hours after Israel ordered tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians to evacuate parts of southern Gaza, signaling a ground assault might be imminent.

It is not immediately clear what the proposal entails, nor what Israel's position is. An Israeli officialtold local TV that the Israeli government was "checking which formula Hamas has agreed to."

In a statement late Monday, Hamas said its top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, had informed Qatar's prime minister and Egypt's intelligence minister "of the Hamas movement's approval of their proposal regarding the cease-fire agreement."

The announcement on Monday — on the eve of the Gaza war's seven-month mark — raised hopes for some that the fighting may come to a pause.

This is a developing story, which will be updated.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
World Middle East crisisNPR NewsTop Stories
Vincent Ni
Vincent Ni is the Asia Editor at NPR, where he leads a team of Asia-based correspondents whose reporting spans from Afghanistan to Japan, and across all NPR platforms.
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.
See stories by Lauren Frayer
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.