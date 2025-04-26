There are 2 new Oklahoma sites on the National Register of Historic Places

A public housing development in Tulsa and an old railroad office turned local politician's home in McIntosh County are the newest additions to the National Register of Historic Places from Oklahoma.

Robert J. LaFortune Tower in Tulsa receives the historic distinction due to its reflection on policy changes in the area for low-income senior housing.

Completed in 1975, it was the last publicly funded and developed building of its kind in Tulsa before the city's Housing Authority shifted its focus to rent subsidies for future public housing needs.

An application for addition to the historic register touts its innovative development and modern conveniences near downtown Tulsa.

"Many aspects of the design encouraged social interaction and increased quality of life for residents," the tower's application said. "The first floor of the tower included a clubroom for social gatherings and community meetings, a health club with exercise room, a common kitchen, a library, and a barber/hairdresser."

In McIntosh County in Eastern Oklahoma, the Baccus House is a former railroad office turned family home in the All-Black town of Vernon.

It belonged to W. M. Baccus, a former sheriff, county commissioner and probate administrator in the county. Baccus was a leader in developing All-Black towns throughout the state, helping to fundraise for schools in Vernon and other All-Black communities during the first half of the 20th century.

The application for his home to be added to the registry notes in the 1940s – when Baccus was leading the funding question for Vernon's new school – Jim Crow segregation was in full effect. So Baccus's efforts to put it to a public vote and then rally to get it passed in the majority-white McIntosh County were significant.

"It was a major accomplishment to get the proposal not only on the ballot but also approved by voters," the application for the home to be put on the registry said.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations.