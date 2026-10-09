Indigenous Peoples' Day is October 12. Here's where you can celebrate in Oklahoma

Indigenous Peoples' Day honors the lasting legacy of the first people of Turtle Island and uplifts their stories, which continue to weave into the fabric of the U.S. today.

There are 39 tribes in Oklahoma, a state named after Choctaw words: "okla" meaning "people" and "humma" meaning "red." Thirty-eight tribes in Oklahoma are federally recognized and operate unique governments with their own histories and contemporary relationships with the federal government. Many tribes in the state were forcibly removed from their ancestral homelands and experienced broken treaties, often resulting in less land for their respective Indigenous communities.

Indigenous Peoples' Day recognizes the complex history of the tribes in the U.S. and celebrates the perseverance of Native people, languages, cultures and sovereignty. Despite colonization and assimilation, the diverse weavings of Indigenous brilliance persist today.

Here's a list of events happening on Monday, October 12 across Oklahoma.

Ben Winters / First Americans Museum Indigenous Peoples Day celebration in 2024

Oklahoma City

Art, interactive activities and contests at First American Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 659 First Americans Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73129

This Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration is one of the state's most popular events, drawing about 3,000 visitors. The theme, Sovereignty in Motion, highlights how Indigenous people embrace movement in their everyday lives. Events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include a lacrosse exhibition game, an auntie's biggest beaded earrings contest, live music, food trucks, short film screenings, a chalk mural contest, a panel discussion on data sovereignty and more. Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is expected to provide remarks and a mayoral proclamation. The events honoring Indigenous Peoples' Day are open to the public at no cost. The South Wing Galleries exhibitions and FAMily Discovery Center in the museum have discounted admission.

A conversation and display of art and community at Culture Hub: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 228 SW 25th St., Oklahoma City, OK, United States, Oklahoma 73109

More than 30 Indigenous artists' work is set to be featured during the Collective Wisdom exhibition at Culture Hub Collective, an Indigenous-led intertribal community center. Doors open at 6 p.m. The artist panel happens an hour later, where audience members can learn more about the work, which highlights collaboration and exchange that help sustain contemporary Indigenous artistic communities. The event is open to the public at no cost.

Norman

Cultural activities and critical conversations at The University of Oklahoma: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at OU campus

Multiple events are taking place around OU's campus, with the help of several student organizations, including the Oklahoma American Indian Student Association. The welcoming and opening prayer will kick off at 9:30 a.m., with a cedar ceremony to follow. Indigenous doctoral students are providing a teach-in from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., where students can eat lunch and learn about research related to colonial dynamics in higher education, Indigenous caregivers of students with disabilities and science education that strengthens community resilience and environmental change. A separate lunch and learn is also taking place in Zarrow Hall about rematriation and repatriation. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., stickball games will be held on the South Oval. Also from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., beaded keychain and reed basketry workshops will be held in Copeland Hall, as well as handgame and printmaking workshops.

Art market and contemporary eatings at Jacobson House: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 609 Chautauqua Ave, Norman, OK 73069.

This all-day celebration is also located on OU's campus. Attendees can enjoy popular, contemporary Indigenous dishes, including Indian tacos and meat pies. Singers and Indigenous artisans will be on-site to sell their work. The event is open to all.

Travis Caperton, University of Oklahoma / Facebook

Stillwater

Celebrating Native people and plants at Oklahoma State University Center for Sovereign Nations: 10:30 a.m. at Native Plant Corridor, North of Life Sciences East on the OSU Stillwater campus

A ceremony will begin the activities, followed by educational speakers and a service-learning opportunity to garden plants native to Oklahoma. Organizers say the installation will represent a medicine wheel and the celebration is intended to uplift Indigenous students and the university's Heritage Garden.

Tulsa

10th Annual Tulsa Native American Day: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dream Keeper's Park, 1875 S Boulder Park Dr, Tulsa, OK 74119

The celebration has a theme of "Sovereign Roots, Shared Future," and is hosted by the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission. An opening ceremony will kick it off, which includes a proclamation reading, land acknowledgement, prayers and songs honoring veterans. Four tribal leaders are scheduled to address the crowd, including the principal chiefs of the Muscogee, Cherokee and Osage nations, as well as the chairman of the Kaw Nation. Stomp dances will be held, as well as a princess' dance and multiple singing performances. Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols is the parade marshal. The event is open to the public at no cost.

A celebration of Mvskoke (Muscogee) culture in Okmulgee: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Creek Nation Council House, 100 W 6th Street, Okmulgee, OK, United States, 74447

Multiple festivities are planned for the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration in Okmulgee, including cultural exhibitions, speakers, comedians, a fashion show, a big auntie earring contest, food trucks and a Native art market. The public event is planned to honor Mvskoke culture, as it is held on Mvskoke lands. It is hosted by the Indigenous Peoples' Association

Live performances from Indigenous musicians at Cain's Ballroom: 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at 423 N Main St, Tulsa, OK 74103

To wrap up the night, a Native American Acoustic Song Swap will be held, featuring a handful of Indigenous musicians, including Blaine Bailey, Samantha Crain, Agalisiga 'Chuj' Mackey, Kalyn Fay and RC Edwards. General admission tickets start at $26.14.

Naomi Hernandez / Kalyn Fay

Lawton

Morning events at Lawton City Hall: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on the south side of Lawton City Hall, 212 SW 9th St, Lawton, OK 73501

The event will open with a ceremony, followed by a greeting from Lawton Mayor Stan Booker and tribal leaders from the area. An update will be given regarding the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples crisis, and Dr. Kim Tall Bear, a professor of American Indian Studies at the University of Minnesota who is a citizen of Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate, will speak.

Multiple events honoring Indigenous people and issues at Cameron University: 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at McMahon Centennial Complex at Cameron University, 501 SW University Dr, Lawton, OK 73505

The university festivities in southwest Oklahoma will feature multiple speakers, including gubernatorial candidate Cyndi Munson and American Indian Studies professor Dr. Kim Tallbear (Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate). A talking circle will also be held to foster a better understanding of safety in all Indigenous spaces. It will be led by Jodi Voice Yellowfish, chair of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) Texas Rematriate. To wrap up the day, dinner will be served, followed by dancing and awards.

McAlester

Parade and cultural events in Chaddick Park: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Chaddick Park, E Choctaw Ave, Krebs, OK 74501, USA

Cultural crafts, demonstrations, booths and activities are planned for the celebration in Chaddick Park. Organizers suggest bringing a lawn chair, as a parade will start at 4:30 p.m. on 5th and Choctaw.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.