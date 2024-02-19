© 2024 KGOU
The statue As Long as the Waters Flow by Allan C. Houser stands outside the Oklahoma Capitol
Oklahoma USDA office awards $2 million in business development grants

KGOU | By Anna Pope,
OPMX
Published February 19, 2024 at 9:17 AM CST
The Friends of Fairfax, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to revitalizing the town of Fairfax and is a USDA Rural Business Development grantee.
Shane Brown
The Friends of Fairfax, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to revitalizing the town of Fairfax and is a USDA Rural Business Development grantee.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it is doling out $2 million in grants to Oklahoma rural businesses, municipalities and the Cherokee Nation.

Business grant opportunities are open again through the end of the month.

Twelve projects from Harper to Pittsburg County were funded with USDA Rural Business Development Grants through the state office of rural development. The federal program promotes jobs and economic growth.

Kenneth Corn, Oklahoma rural development director, said in a press release, helping small businesses growth is a priority for the Biden Administration.

“Oklahoma is home to many unique and inspiring entrepreneurs, who are challenging the status quo that rural Oklahoma is in decline,” Corn said.

The USDA listed business development grantees in its announcement:

  • Rural Enterprises, Inc. $100,000
  • Friends of Fairfax, Inc. $687,523
  • Main Street Altus, Inc. $25,000
  • Good Samaritan Outreach, $56,524
  • Cherokee Nation, $500,000
  • Rural Enterprises, Inc., $128,351
  • Enid Regional Development Alliance, Inc., $42,923
  • Enid Regional Development Alliance, Inc., $108,437
  • Logan County Economic Development Council, $55,000
  • Logan County Economic Development Council, $65,426
  • Southwest Intermediary Finance Team, $29,940
  • Harper County Development Authority, $199,850

Grant money can be used for business growth, to create incubators and more. For instance, in Guthrie, the Logan County Economic Development Council used a $65,000 grant to buy coffee-roasting equipment to expand a business.

Oklahoma’s State Office of Rural Development is taking grant applications until Feb. 28.

-
This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.
Business and Economy
