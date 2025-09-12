© 2025 KGOU
What's costing you more lately, and how is it affecting you? NPR wants to hear

By NPR Staff
Published September 12, 2025 at 5:03 PM CDT
NPR wants to hear what's costing you more lately and how that's influencing your decisions.
With inflation on the rise, consumer prices up, and job growth slowing, more Americans are feeling a financial squeeze.

The NPR Network is working on a series about the rising cost of living. We want to hear from you: What costs are going up, and how are you coping? How are higher prices changing the way you live?

Fill out the form below, and an NPR or member station producer may reach out for an upcoming story.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

