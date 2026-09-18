2026 Heart of Oklahoma Music Festival

Make your way to Purcell this October for the Heart of Oklahoma Music Festival. Between incredible live music performances, grab something tasty to eat at one of the on-site food trucks and browse local goods and wares from dozens of vendors. Don't miss this day full of music and family-friendly fun at Purcell's Heart of Oklahoma Music Festival.

2026 Music Lineup

11:00 AM – TJ Todd Band

1:00 PM – Brandon Butler Band

3:00 PM – Gary Gibson Band

5:00 PM – Logan Mac

7:00 PM – Little Texas