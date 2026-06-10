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2026 Hemmings Great Race at Will Rogers Memorial Museum

2026 Hemmings Great Race at Will Rogers Memorial Museum

The 2026 Hemmings Great Race, a nine-day rally featuring 120 antique and classic vehicles, will make a stop at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum on June 22. Celebrating the 100th anniversary of Route 66, the 2,300-mile event travels from Springfield, Illinois, to Pasadena, California, with 17 stops across eight states and visits to many iconic landmarks along the historic highway.

Will Rogers Memorial Museum
09:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Oklahoma Historical Society
405-521-2491
https://www.okhistory.org
Will Rogers Memorial Museum
1720 West Will Rogers Boulevard
Claremore, Oklahoma 74017
918-341-0719
wrinfo@history.ok.gov
https://www.willrogers.com/