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2026 Oklahoma Kidney Walk

2026 Oklahoma Kidney Walk

The National Kidney Foundation will host the 2026 Oklahoma Kidney Walk Saturday, September 26, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City. Doors open at 9 a.m., with the walk beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The event brings together patients, families and community members to raise awareness of kidney disease and support patient programs, education, advocacy and research.

Registration is open to everyone. Learn more at kidneywalk.org/okc.

Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark
09:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark
2 S Mickey Mantle Dr
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73104