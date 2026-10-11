2026 Red River Shootout – Oklahoma 4-H Air Rifle & Air Pistol Competition

Join Red Dirt Shooting Sports Inc. for the 2026 Red River Shootout, an Oklahoma 4-H Air Rifle and Air Pistol youth shooting sports competition on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at the Tillman County Fair Barn in Frederick, Oklahoma.

Young athletes and their families will be traveling from across Oklahoma, including Stillwater, Tulsa County, Oklahoma County, Southwest Oklahoma, and other communities, to compete and demonstrate their skills.

EVENT SCHEDULE:

8:00 AM – Registration Opens

9:30 AM – Mandatory Safety Briefing

10:00 AM – Competition Begins

COMPETITION INFORMATION:

• Air Rifle and Air Pistol

• Junior, Intermediate, and Senior divisions

• Individual and team awards

• $10 per youth, per discipline

• Open to eligible Oklahoma 4-H youth competitors

• Spectators and the general public are welcome

• Food and drinks available at the concession stand

This event celebrates the dedication and achievements of Oklahoma's young shooting sports athletes while emphasizing safety, responsibility, leadership, discipline, sportsmanship, and character development.

Red Dirt Shooting Sports Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to making youth shooting sports and outdoor education accessible to families throughout Oklahoma.

Our philosophy: "Shooting is the activity. Youth development is the purpose."

For more information:

Gary Parks, Director / Head Coach

Phone/Text: 580-305-1228

Email: info@reddirtshooting.com

Website: www.reddirtshooting.com

Facebook: Red Dirt Shooting Sports