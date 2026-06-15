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2nd Friday Norman Art Walk

2nd Friday Norman Art Walk

The 2nd Friday Norman Art Walk is a celebration of arts and creativity held monthly in the Walker Arts District of Downtown Norman. Through a collaboration of artists, art organizations, businesses and the Norman Arts Council, the entire area becomes an arts mecca, culminating in a wonderful experience of music, visual art and lots of fun. Visit participating art galleries, restaurants and businesses for an evening of artistic expression, food and fun. Whether you like dance, painting, photography or music, there will be something for you to see and hear during the 2nd Friday Norman Art Walk.

Walker Arts District
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Norman Arts Council
https://normanarts.org/
Walker Arts District
Downtown Norman
Norman, Oklahoma 73069