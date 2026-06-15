The 2nd Friday Norman Art Walk is a celebration of arts and creativity held monthly in the Walker Arts District of Downtown Norman. Through a collaboration of artists, art organizations, businesses and the Norman Arts Council, the entire area becomes an arts mecca, culminating in a wonderful experience of music, visual art and lots of fun. Visit participating art galleries, restaurants and businesses for an evening of artistic expression, food and fun. Whether you like dance, painting, photography or music, there will be something for you to see and hear during the 2nd Friday Norman Art Walk.