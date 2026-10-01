4th Annual ACF Chef Tasting

The Oklahoma chapter of the American Culinary Academy is hosting their 4th Annual Chef Tasting event at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. This is their annual fundraising event with proceeds going towards scholarships for culinary students and instructors. This year's scholarship winners will be recognized and awarded their scholarship at this event.

Enjoy food from chefs, restaurants and culinary students. Along with delicious food, there will also be games for the kids, beer garden for the adults and a culinary competition for guests to watch, taste and be a part of the judging. You can also vote for your favorite dish and prizes will be awarded to the top three popular dishes.

You can purchase raffle tickets and bid at the silent auction for great items including autographed OKC Comets jerseys and hats, hotel stay and much more.

This is a great family event supporting our local culinary community.

You can purchase tickets in advance or at the gate.

Children under 10 years old are free 10 yrs - 15 yrs - $10 16 yrs- 20 yrs - $25 21+ yrs - $35

If you have questions or would like to be a vendor and provide samples for this event, please contact the ACF Chapter President, Will Fenwick, at William.Fenwick@gmail.com.