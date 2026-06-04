4th of July Bingo and Block Party
4th of July Bingo and Block Party
We’re bringing a full day of family fun with inflatables, water activities, games, music, food, arts & crafts, chili cook-offs, and more! Whether you’re coming to compete, explore, shop, or just enjoy the atmosphere, there’ll be something for everyone to enjoy. Grab your friends, bring the family, and come spend the holiday making memories.
Seminole Art Center
02:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Seminole Arts Center
(405) 303-1191
seminoleartscouncil@gmail.com
Seminole Art Center
139 North Main StreetSeminole, Oklahoma 74868
(405) 303-1191
seminoleartscouncil@gmail.com