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4th of July Bingo and Block Party

4th of July Bingo and Block Party

We’re bringing a full day of family fun with inflatables, water activities, games, music, food, arts & crafts, chili cook-offs, and more! Whether you’re coming to compete, explore, shop, or just enjoy the atmosphere, there’ll be something for everyone to enjoy. Grab your friends, bring the family, and come spend the holiday making memories.

Seminole Art Center
02:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Seminole Arts Center
(405) 303-1191
seminoleartscouncil@gmail.com
Seminole Art Center
139 North Main Street
Seminole, Oklahoma 74868
(405) 303-1191
seminoleartscouncil@gmail.com
https://www.seminoleartscouncil.org/