Come celebrate the journey of the monarch butterflies at our 5th Annual Monarch Festival on Saturday, September 26th!

Join us from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for monarch-themed crafts, seed ball-making, face painting, and other fun activities that explore the monarch migration. The event will also feature discussions with local experts to answer all your monarch and gardening questions. Bring the whole family for a morning at the farm, celebrating these amazing creatures!

Get your FREE tickets today! This event involves walking on potentially uneven terrain, so please prepare accordingly.