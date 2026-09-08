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Aluminum Scratch Mold Workshop

Aluminum Scratch Mold Workshop

Enjoy happy hour while learning to design and carve your very own aluminum tile. Taught by OU sculpture technician Andy Denton, this fun and approachable workshop covers the basics of making a simple scratch mold. Your mold will then be cast at Metal Shop on October 16 to create a custom aluminum tile to keep. Workshop fee is $30.

Lazy Circles Brewing
$30
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Resonator Institute
405.361.5008
resonator.ok@gmail.com
https://resonator.space/
Lazy Circles Brewing
422 E. Main St.
Norman, Oklahoma 73071
(405) 310-5364
http://www.lazycirclesbrewing.com/