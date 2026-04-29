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At Home Composting

At Home Composting

This class, led by Mason Huddleston, Urban Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator for the OSU Extension, will walk you through the essentials of composting at home.

Registration encouraged

Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
405-424-1437
https://www.metrolibrary.org/events/month/2024/11

Artist Group Info

ashlkwil@gmail.com
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
2000 NE 23rd St
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
405-424-1437
https://www.metrolibrary.org/