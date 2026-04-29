At Home Composting
At Home Composting
This class, led by Mason Huddleston, Urban Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator for the OSU Extension, will walk you through the essentials of composting at home.
Registration encouraged
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Event Supported By
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
405-424-1437
Artist Group Info
ashlkwil@gmail.com
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
2000 NE 23rd StOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
405-424-1437