'Tis the season for dogs in sweaters! Bring your festively dressed pup and join us for the 4th Annual Automobile Alley Dog Costume Contest during Lights on Broadway Saturday, December 5, from 4-5 p.m., on Oklahoma Contemporary's North Lawn. Prizes will be awarded for the top three entries, and all contestants can enjoy pup-uccinos served by our bark-istas!

Check-in begins at 4 p.m., and judging starts at 4:30 p.m.