Anyone who has dreamed of putting their family’s story down on paper will want to attend Norman Galaxy's September meeting, where award winning writer, M. Carolyn Steele, author of "Preserving Family Legends for Future Generations" will be presenting her inspiring program on combining storytelling and genealogy: Avoiding Anachronisms: Researching Your Era.”

Be sure to bring pen and paper to take notes! Those interested will want to arrive early. Seats will fill up fast!

As always, Norman Galaxy of Writer's events are open and free to those individuals who're eager to explore the art of writing.