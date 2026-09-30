Beatles and Stones Tribute Show

The Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown tour rolls into the Rose State Performing Arts Center on Saturday, November 21 at 7:30 pm with it two of the most revered tribute bands in the world: Abbey Road and Satisfaction. The show reimagines the concert that never happened—the Fab Four sharing the stage with

the bad boys of rock—and asks: who really ruled the British Invasion?

After more than 2,400 shows across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, Beatles vs. Stones has become a fan-favorite for audiences of all ages. With era-accurate costumes, authentic instruments, and stunning musical precision, this two-hour concert delivers a high-octane trip through rock history. Representing The Beatles is Abbey Road, a band known for its meticulous recreation of studio masterpieces—many of which the original Fab Four never performed live. From “Come Together” to “Penny Lane,” they bring the sound, look, and feel of Beatles mania to life.

Facing off is Satisfaction, a Rolling Stones tribute hailed for its swaggering energy and uncanny portrayal of Mick, Keith, and the gang. Delivering gritty renditions of “Satisfaction,” “Sympathy for the Devil,” and “Gimme Shelter,” the group captures the essence of rock’s original rebels.

“Music fans never got to see these two legends share a stage,” says Chris LeGrand, who plays Mick Jagger. “This show brings that fantasy to life—complete with friendly rivalry, electric performances, and a finale you won’t forget.” Expect two full sets from each band, back-and-forth banter, costume changes, and an all-star encore with both groups on stage. The result? A musical throwdown that gets the audience cheering, singing, and debating long after the final note.