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Beats & Bites Festival

Beats & Bites Festival

Feast on delicious entrees and snacks from various food trucks at Riverwind Casino's Beats & Bites music and food truck festival. Bring your appetite, family and friends to this free, family-friendly event for an evening filled with amazing live entertainment and the best food from the finest food trucks in the metro area. While you munch at Beats & Bites, tour through the sampling of retail vendors at this Norman food truck and music festival.

Riverwind Casino
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

River Wind Casino
405-322-6000
angelia.green@chickasaw.net
https://www.riverwind.com/entertain/beats-and-bites/
Riverwind Casino
1544 State Highway 9
Norman, Oklahoma 73072