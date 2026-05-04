Commemorate Route 66’s centennial at the Bethany 66 Festival this May. Enjoy a day filled with family-friendly activities, food trucks and sidewalk sales. Browse through rows of classic cars in the car show, or enjoy free, live music throughout the day. Shop local vendors showcasing arts, crafts and other handmade wares. Don't miss this fun-filled, free event off Route 66 in downtown Bethany celebrating 100 years of the Mother Road.