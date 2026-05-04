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Bethany 66 Festival

Bethany 66 Festival

Commemorate Route 66’s centennial at the Bethany 66 Festival this May. Enjoy a day filled with family-friendly activities, food trucks and sidewalk sales. Browse through rows of classic cars in the car show, or enjoy free, live music throughout the day. Shop local vendors showcasing arts, crafts and other handmade wares. Don't miss this fun-filled, free event off Route 66 in downtown Bethany celebrating 100 years of the Mother Road.

Downtown Bethany
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026

Event Supported By

Bethany Improvement Foundation
405-789-6005
r.diaz@bethanyok.org
https://www.bethanyimprovementfoundation.com/
Downtown Bethany
3921 N College Ave
Bethany, Oklahoma 73008