This Independence Day, head to the Bethany Block Party for patriotic, family-friendly fun. Cheer as floats go by at the Bethany Boom Parade then stick around for the Bethany Block Party. Browse shopping vendors, sample tasty treats, play games and enjoy live entertainment. Stay close to the action after the block party and return to watch the fireworks at night. Bring your whole crew for this fun celebration in Bethany on July 4.