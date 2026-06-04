Get ready for a patriotic parade in the morning and a dazzling fireworks show in the evening during Bethany Boom. This year, Bethany Boom will also celebrate the 250th anniversary of America's Independence Day and the Route 66 Centennial.

In the morning, spectators will line up along Route 66 in Bethany to watch the annual Independence Day parade. When the sun sets, head to Eldon Lyon Park and watch a beautiful fireworks display light up the night sky.