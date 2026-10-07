Bird Walk for Beginners
Bird Walk for Beginners
Calling all birders! Join us for a Bird Walk on Saturday, November 7th at 8:00am. Guests will embark on a guided walk, led by seasoned birders from the Oklahoma City Audubon Society. Discover local avian species and learn to identify bird calls while enjoying a walk around our beautiful farm!
Bring your own binoculars or use ours on a first-come, first-served basis. Register today to secure your spot! This event involves walking on potentially uneven terrain, so please prepare accordingly.
Mollie Spencer Farm
08:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Mollie Spencer Farm
405-767-3702
info@molliespencerfarm.org
Mollie Spencer Farm
1001 Garth Brooks BoulevardYukon, Oklahoma 73099
405-767-3702
info@molliespencerfarm.org