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Blanchard's Independence Celebration

Blanchard's Independence Celebration

Celebrate the Fourth of July with a multitude of family-friendly activities during Blanchard's Independence Celebration. Listen to live music by the Oklahoma City Symphonic Band while shopping from local vendors or enjoying various food options. This exciting event will also feature helicopter rides and present military honors before the fireworks display at dusk.

Blanchard
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

City of Blanchard
https://www.cityofblanchard.us/
Blanchard
Hwy 62 &amp; NE 10th St
Blanchard, Oklahoma 73010