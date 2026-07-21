Blood Drive

Donate blood with Our Blood Institute on Tuesday, July 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Sentinel Fellowship Hall. Successful donors at this participating drive can receive a limited-edition JWill donor T-shirt, a ticket to the theme park of their choice and entry for a chance to attend an exclusive 60-minute, unscripted Q&A with NBA champion and Oklahoma City Thunder player Jaylin “JWill” Williams. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.