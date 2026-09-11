Blowin' Smoke Cook-Off
Blowin' Smoke Cook-Off
Join the Blanchard community for an evening of delicious barbecue served in Lions Park. At the annual Blowin' Smoke Cook-Off, all ages are invited to sample smoked ribs and pork tenderloin before tuning into music. The kids are sure to have a blast sipping on snow cones and burning off their energy at the park , while adults can visit he beer garden area. Bring the whole family to Blanchard for a barbecue cook-off to remember.
Wristbands are required for entry:
$5 for kids 10 and under.
$10 for adults.
Lion's Park (Blanchard)
$5 - $10
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Blanchard Chamber of Commerce
(405) 485-8787
chamber@blanchardchamber.com
Lion's Park (Blanchard)
SW 7th StreetBlanchard, Oklahoma 73010
405 485 9392