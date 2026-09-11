Join the Blanchard community for an evening of delicious barbecue served in Lions Park. At the annual Blowin' Smoke Cook-Off, all ages are invited to sample smoked ribs and pork tenderloin before tuning into music. The kids are sure to have a blast sipping on snow cones and burning off their energy at the park , while adults can visit he beer garden area. Bring the whole family to Blanchard for a barbecue cook-off to remember.

Wristbands are required for entry:

$5 for kids 10 and under.

$10 for adults.