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Brewtoberfest 2026

Brewtoberfest 2026

Brewtoberfest is Norman’s annual celebration of craft beer. Sponsored by Lazy Circles, Legally Brewed, and BIG Brewing, it is an afternoon and evening of beer tasting and appreciation, fun activities, and live music. The OU Print Club will be on hand printing t-shirts live with a mobile relief press. Come out, enjoy some amazing brew, and support local business and art.

Reaves Park
04:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Norman Brewers Alliance
normanbrewtoberfestsocial@gmail.com
Reaves Park
2501 S. Jenkins Ave.
Norman, Oklahoma 73072