Experience the Brightmusic Summer Chamber Music Festival’s " Traveling on the Orient Express" to hear performances by outstanding musicians in Oklahoma City. The series of concerts will include pieces from famous composers like Carl Frühling, Franz Schubert, Mozart and Claude Debussy, just to name a few. This event also features guest artist Solomiya Ivakhiv, a Ukrainian-born classical violinist and Head of Strings at the University of Connecticut. Attend this series of four concerts to be amazed by talented musicians as they play works from famous composers.