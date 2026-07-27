Canadian County Fair

The Canadian County Free Fair, an annual tradition in El Reno since 1914, features a carnival filled with high-flying amusement rides, live entertainment on multiple stages and enough tasty fair food to satisfy any appetite. Bring the kids and take them on a trip through the fair's midway for a variety of games and prizes, and then head to the show arena for this year's batch of livestock and horse shows. The Education Building on the Canadian County Fairgrounds will feature 4-H entries, arts and craft exhibits, photography and fine art, as well as displays on local crops and flower arranging.

Come to the Canadian County Free Fair for livestock exhibits, which will include goats, sheep, swine, cattle and poultry, and celebrate the rural culture of the area. See which delicious baked goods win blue ribbons at this year's fair, and stick around for a pie contest. Bring the entire family to the Canadian County Free Fair to enjoy old-fashioned fun at its finest.