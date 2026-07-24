© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Central Oklahoma 13th Annual Native American Art Sale

Central Oklahoma 13th Annual Native American Art Sale

The Central Oklahoma Native American Art Sale Returns to the Cleveland County Fairgrounds after the construction of the new Event Center. There will be over 20 booths presenting a wide variety of Native arts, including original and print paintings, ceramics, rugs, jewelry and other interesting items. The participants include artists, collectors, crafts people and representatives from the Museum of the Red River, Norman First American UMC and other Native American enterprises. On site Indian Tacos this year will be available at the Redbone Indian Taco Truck from Medicine Park.
For more information call (405) 830-1860 or see https://okcindianart.worldpress.com or basketgrabber @hotmail.com

Cleveland County Fairgrounds
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The OKC Indian Art Club
(405) 321-8961
basketgrabber@hotmail.com
Cleveland County Fairgrounds
615 E. Robinson
Norman, Oklahoma 73071
405-360-4721
info@clevelandcountyfair.org
www.clevelandcountyfair.org