Chester's Pumpkin Patch offers visitors over 25 fun-filled acres to explore in Piedmont. Visitors of all ages can enjoy hayrides, corn mazes, barn games, a petting zoo and more! The pumpkin patch is open daily from 9 am to 6 pm Monday-Saturday, opening at 1 pm on Sundays. On the weekends, attendees can catch a variety of live music and performances.

