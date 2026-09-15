Chester's Pumpkin Patch
Chester's Pumpkin Patch
Chester's Pumpkin Patch offers visitors over 25 fun-filled acres to explore in Piedmont. Visitors of all ages can enjoy hayrides, corn mazes, barn games, a petting zoo and more! The pumpkin patch is open daily from 9 am to 6 pm Monday-Saturday, opening at 1 pm on Sundays. On the weekends, attendees can catch a variety of live music and performances.
Chester's Party Barn & Farm
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Nov 01, 2026.
Chester's Party Barn & Farm
5201 Cimarron Rd NWPiedmont, Oklahoma 73078
405-373-1595
cpbf.office@gmail.com