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Chickasha Christmas in July

Chickasha Christmas in July

Join us on Saturday, July 25th in downtown Chickasha for a night of summer fun with a festive twist! This is a free event!

We’ll be on the 100 block of Chickasha Avenue (by the Leg Lamp) from 6–9 PM with water slides, a foam party, games, snow cones, and a special visit from Cycle Santa himself!

Then grab your lawn chairs and stick around for a movie (TBA) under the summer stars!

It’s the perfect way to beat the heat and celebrate Christmas… Chickasha style!

Shannon Springs Park
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Chickasha Chamber of Commerce
405-224-0787
office@chickashachamber.com
http://www.chickashachamber.com/
Shannon Springs Park
2400 S 9th Street
Chickasha, Oklahoma 73018