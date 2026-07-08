Chickasha Christmas in July

Join us on Saturday, July 25th in downtown Chickasha for a night of summer fun with a festive twist! This is a free event!

We’ll be on the 100 block of Chickasha Avenue (by the Leg Lamp) from 6–9 PM with water slides, a foam party, games, snow cones, and a special visit from Cycle Santa himself!

Then grab your lawn chairs and stick around for a movie (TBA) under the summer stars!

It’s the perfect way to beat the heat and celebrate Christmas… Chickasha style!