Chickasha Christmas in July
Chickasha Christmas in July
Join us on Saturday, July 25th in downtown Chickasha for a night of summer fun with a festive twist! This is a free event!
We’ll be on the 100 block of Chickasha Avenue (by the Leg Lamp) from 6–9 PM with water slides, a foam party, games, snow cones, and a special visit from Cycle Santa himself!
Then grab your lawn chairs and stick around for a movie (TBA) under the summer stars!
It’s the perfect way to beat the heat and celebrate Christmas… Chickasha style!
Shannon Springs Park
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Chickasha Chamber of Commerce
405-224-0787
office@chickashachamber.com
Shannon Springs Park
2400 S 9th StreetChickasha, Oklahoma 73018