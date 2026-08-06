Classical Legends: Mozart, Rodriguez, Tate

The Norman Philharmonic’s season opener includes Mozart’s brilliant “Haffner” Symphony, Joaquín Rodrigo’s luminous Concierto de Aranjuez with guitarist Larry Hammett, and the Oklahoma premiere of Ko’koom’fena (Our Grandmother) by Chickasaw American composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate. Featuring soprano Kirsten C. Kunkle, Tate’s captivating work is a moving tribute to grandmothers and generational wisdom through contemporary American Indian storytelling. This groundbreaking symphonic work is sung entirely in the Shawnee language.

