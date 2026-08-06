© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Classical Legends: Mozart, Rodriguez, Tate

Classical Legends: Mozart, Rodriguez, Tate

The Norman Philharmonic’s season opener includes Mozart’s brilliant “Haffner” Symphony, Joaquín Rodrigo’s luminous Concierto de Aranjuez with guitarist Larry Hammett, and the Oklahoma premiere of Ko’koom’fena (Our Grandmother) by Chickasaw American composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate. Featuring soprano Kirsten C. Kunkle, Tate’s captivating work is a moving tribute to grandmothers and generational wisdom through contemporary American Indian storytelling. This groundbreaking symphonic work is sung entirely in the Shawnee language.

McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church
$20 adults; $10 students
03:00 PM - 04:15 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Norman Philharmonic
normanokphil@gmail.com
https://www.normanphil.com/
McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church
419 S University Blvd
Norman, Oklahoma 73069
405-321-3484
https://mcfarlinumc.org/