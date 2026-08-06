Classical Legends: Mozart, Rodriguez, Tate
Classical Legends: Mozart, Rodriguez, Tate
The Norman Philharmonic’s season opener includes Mozart’s brilliant “Haffner” Symphony, Joaquín Rodrigo’s luminous Concierto de Aranjuez with guitarist Larry Hammett, and the Oklahoma premiere of Ko’koom’fena (Our Grandmother) by Chickasaw American composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate. Featuring soprano Kirsten C. Kunkle, Tate’s captivating work is a moving tribute to grandmothers and generational wisdom through contemporary American Indian storytelling. This groundbreaking symphonic work is sung entirely in the Shawnee language.
McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church
$20 adults; $10 students
03:00 PM - 04:15 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Norman Philharmonic
normanokphil@gmail.com
McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church
419 S University BlvdNorman, Oklahoma 73069
405-321-3484