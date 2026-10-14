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Coffee & Conversation: Backyard Chickens

Coffee & Conversation: Backyard Chickens

Join us on Saturday, November 14 for a Coffee & Conversation focused on keeping backyard chickens!

Speakers Sara Braden and Michele Rivers will answer all your questions about caring for chickens, coop set up, feeding, and more. This event will include a chance to see the chickens that live on the farm.

Register today to secure your spot! This event involves walking on potentially uneven terrain, so please prepare accordingly.

Mollie Spencer Farm
09:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mollie Spencer Farm
405-767-3702
info@molliespencerfarm.org
https://molliespencerfarm.org
Mollie Spencer Farm
1001 Garth Brooks Boulevard
Yukon, Oklahoma 73099
405-767-3702
info@molliespencerfarm.org
https://molliespencerfarm.org