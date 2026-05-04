Coffee & Conversation: Growing Grapes
Coffee & Conversation: Growing Grapes
Join us on May 16th for a Coffee & Conversation event focused on growing grapes! Aaron Essary, Extension Specialist for Viticulture & Enology at OSU, will discuss how to prepare your soil, care for vines and grapes, and manage pests. This event will include time for a Q&A and a walk around Mollie Spencer Farm's vineyard!
Register today to secure your spot! This event involves walking on potentially uneven terrain, so please prepare accordingly!
Mollie Spencer Farm
09:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Mollie Spencer Farm
405-767-3702
info@molliespencerfarm.org
Mollie Spencer Farm
1001 Garth Brooks BoulevardYukon, Oklahoma 73099
405-767-3702
info@molliespencerfarm.org