Coffee & Conversation: Growing Grapes

Join us on May 16th for a Coffee & Conversation event focused on growing grapes! Aaron Essary, Extension Specialist for Viticulture & Enology at OSU, will discuss how to prepare your soil, care for vines and grapes, and manage pests. This event will include time for a Q&A and a walk around Mollie Spencer Farm's vineyard!

Register today to secure your spot! This event involves walking on potentially uneven terrain, so please prepare accordingly!