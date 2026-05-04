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Coffee & Conversation: Growing Grapes

Coffee & Conversation: Growing Grapes

Join us on May 16th for a Coffee & Conversation event focused on growing grapes! Aaron Essary, Extension Specialist for Viticulture & Enology at OSU, will discuss how to prepare your soil, care for vines and grapes, and manage pests. This event will include time for a Q&A and a walk around Mollie Spencer Farm's vineyard!

Register today to secure your spot! This event involves walking on potentially uneven terrain, so please prepare accordingly!

Mollie Spencer Farm
09:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mollie Spencer Farm
405-767-3702
info@molliespencerfarm.org
https://molliespencerfarm.org
Mollie Spencer Farm
1001 Garth Brooks Boulevard
Yukon, Oklahoma 73099
405-767-3702
info@molliespencerfarm.org
https://molliespencerfarm.org