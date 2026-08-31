Coffee & Conversation: Preserving Your Harvest

Join us on Saturday, October 10 for a Coffee & Conversation focused on food preservation! Donna Stangl-Jung, Family & Consumer Sciences/4-H Extension Educator at OSU, will discuss the basics of dehydrating, freezing, and canning your own food. If you have a favorite recipe you'd like to share, feel free to bring copies with you.

Register today to secure your spot! This event involves walking on potentially uneven terrain, so please prepare accordingly.