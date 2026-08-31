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Coffee & Conversation: Preserving Your Harvest

Coffee & Conversation: Preserving Your Harvest

Join us on Saturday, October 10 for a Coffee & Conversation focused on food preservation! Donna Stangl-Jung, Family & Consumer Sciences/4-H Extension Educator at OSU, will discuss the basics of dehydrating, freezing, and canning your own food. If you have a favorite recipe you'd like to share, feel free to bring copies with you.

Register today to secure your spot! This event involves walking on potentially uneven terrain, so please prepare accordingly.

Mollie Spencer Farm
09:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Mollie Spencer Farm
1001 Garth Brooks Boulevard
Yukon, Oklahoma 73099
405-767-3702
info@molliespencerfarm.org
https://molliespencerfarm.org