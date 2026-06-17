Join in the fun at Concerts in the Park, a free summer tradition in Yukon. Every Thursday evening (except June 25 and July 2), enjoy performances by talented local and regional bands playing family-friendly tunes from all genres.

Bring your lawn chair, relax in the beautiful setting of Chisholm Trail Park, and soak up the music and community vibes. A food truck will be on-site for tasty treats. Please note: glass containers and alcohol are not allowed. There will be eight concerts this summer.