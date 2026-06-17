Concerts in the Park
Concerts in the Park
Join in the fun at Concerts in the Park, a free summer tradition in Yukon. Every Thursday evening (except June 25 and July 2), enjoy performances by talented local and regional bands playing family-friendly tunes from all genres.
Bring your lawn chair, relax in the beautiful setting of Chisholm Trail Park, and soak up the music and community vibes. A food truck will be on-site for tasty treats. Please note: glass containers and alcohol are not allowed. There will be eight concerts this summer.
Chisholm Trail Park
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
City of Yukon
4053541895
Chisholm Trail Park
525 W Main StYukon, Oklahoma 73099