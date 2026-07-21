Cops & Kids
Cops & Kids
Cops & Kids invites families to join Shawnee law enforcement and first responders for a day of outdoor fun this August. Kids will have the opportunity to ride in police cars, see motorcycle demonstrations and meet with law enforcement members from local, state, tribal and federal levels during the event. Plus, there will be interactive fun, including games, food, vehicles, giveaways, entertainment and more.
Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Cops & Kids
405-214-5041
copsnkidsshawnee@gmail.com
Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center
1700 W. Independence St., ShawneeShawnee, Oklahoma 74804
(405) 275-7020