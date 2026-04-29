Dash Cooking for Teens

Have you always wanted to learn how to cook, but getting out those big pots and pans just isn't it? No one wants to have to do all those dishes all the time! This program is for teens ages 12-18, who want to learn how to cook in a small but fun way! While you (probably) won't be making meals to feed a lot of people, this will be a great way to learn how to make quick easy snacks and meals for one or two using mini Dash waffle irons.

This month we will be making: Triple Fudge Brownie Waffles

Disclaimer(s)

We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens. Accordingly, the Library will not be liable for such harm to any individual resulting from such allergens.