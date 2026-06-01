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deadCenter Film Festival

deadCenter Film Festival

Oklahoma's largest and only Oscar-Qualifying film festival returns to OKC this June. From June 10th to 14th and held at various venues around the city, this festival offers filmmakers and enjoyers alike an opportunity to network and check out the newest documentaries and short films.
The festival opens Wednesday the 10th with a Red Carpet Ceremony in Bricktown that is open to the public, followed by the Okie Shorts screenings and an opening night afterparty.
Each day through the 14th, visitors can enjoy screenings and workshops all day long at multiple venues throughout the metro. A full schedule can be found at https://dcff.eventive.org/schedule.

Harkins Theatres Bricktown
09:00 AM - 11:00 PM, every day through Jun 14, 2026.

Event Supported By

deadCenter Film
info@deadcenterfilm.org
deadcenterfilm.org
Harkins Theatres Bricktown
105 E Reno
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73014
(405) 231-4747