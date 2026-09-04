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Dennis McNett: Here One Day, Gone the Next

Dennis McNett: Here One Day, Gone the Next

Sponsored by Resonator and the OU School of Visual Arts, Here One Day, Gone the Next is a true community celebration spearheaded by Virginia-based artist Dennis McNett. All mask-makers are welcome to participate as McNett leads a ceremonial call to live life to its fullest, followed by a live procession of giant handmade parade puppets, masked revelers, a live drummer, and a live guitarist down Main Street during 2nd Friday Art Walk.

Resonator
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Resonator Institute
405.361.5008
resonator.ok@gmail.com
https://resonator.space/

Artist Group Info

Dennis McNett
https://www.wolfbat.com/
Resonator
325 E Main St
Norman, Oklahoma 73069
405.361.5008
resonator.ok@gmail.com
https://resonator.space/