Dennis McNett: Here One Day, Gone the Next
Dennis McNett: Here One Day, Gone the Next
Sponsored by Resonator and the OU School of Visual Arts, Here One Day, Gone the Next is a true community celebration spearheaded by Virginia-based artist Dennis McNett. All mask-makers are welcome to participate as McNett leads a ceremonial call to live life to its fullest, followed by a live procession of giant handmade parade puppets, masked revelers, a live drummer, and a live guitarist down Main Street during 2nd Friday Art Walk.
Resonator
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Resonator Institute
405.361.5008
resonator.ok@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Dennis McNett
Resonator
325 E Main StNorman, Oklahoma 73069
405.361.5008
resonator.ok@gmail.com