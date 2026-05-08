Downtown OKC Day
Downtown OKC Day
Downtown OKC Day is a free, come-and-go lunchtime celebration hosted by the Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership. The event features live music, lawn games, food trucks, popsicles, and community booths, along with giveaways and activities highlighting downtown organizations and services. It’s a casual gathering designed to thank and connect the people who keep downtown Oklahoma City thriving.
Kerr Park
11:00 AM - 01:30 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership
4052353500
info@downtownokc.com
Kerr Park
102 Robert S Kerr AveOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102