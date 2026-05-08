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Downtown OKC Day

Downtown OKC Day

Downtown OKC Day is a free, come-and-go lunchtime celebration hosted by the Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership. The event features live music, lawn games, food trucks, popsicles, and community booths, along with giveaways and activities highlighting downtown organizations and services. It’s a casual gathering designed to thank and connect the people who keep downtown Oklahoma City thriving.

Kerr Park
11:00 AM - 01:30 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership
4052353500
info@downtownokc.com
downtownokc.com
Kerr Park
102 Robert S Kerr Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102