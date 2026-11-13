Duncan Holiday Art Show & Sale
Duncan Holiday Art Show & Sale
Visit the annual Duncan Holiday Art Show & Sale at the Chisolm Trail Arts Council Art Gallery. Open daily from November 6th through December 17th, attendees can peruse handmade arts, crafts, jewerly and more from local speciality vendors. Get your holiday shopping done early while admiring the work from local and regional artists on display throughout the gallery.
CTAC Art Gallery
09:30 AM - 03:30 PM, every day through Dec 17, 2026.
CTAC Art Gallery
810 W Walnut AveDuncan, Oklahoma 73533