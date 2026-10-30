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Dungeon Crawler Carl Trivia Night

Dungeon Crawler Carl Trivia Night

Join us for DCC Trivia Night at Backyard Vineyards. Books 1-3. Free Registration. (1-6 people per team) . Solo players welcome.

Join us for DCC Trivia Night at Backyard Vineyards!

Gather your fellow crawlers, choose a team name, and enjoy an evening of trivia, wine, and friendly competition.

Questions will cover books 1–3 only, so no spoilers.

Teams of 1–6 people are welcome, including solo players.

Registration is free. Sign up and come put your DCC knowledge to the test!

Backyard Vineyards
FREE
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Backyard Vineyards
4052546977
backyardeventsokc@gmail.com
https://backyardvineyardsokc.com/
Backyard Vineyards
1200 W Reno Ave
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73106
4052546977
backyardeventsokc@gmail.com
https://backyardvineyardsokc.com/